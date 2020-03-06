March 6 (UPI) -- A 21-foot-tall sculpture of a pink flamingo is bound for Tampa International Airport as part of the hub's $2.4 million program to bring seven pieces of public art to the facility.

The airport's governing board approved $2.4 million in spending Thursday to bring seven pieces of public art to the airport, including giant flamingo sculpture Home by Massachusetts artist Matthew Mazzotta.

The flamingo sculpture, which alone costs $520,000, is planned to be installed in the center of the airport's main terminal. The resin and fiberglass sculpture depicts a flamingo dipping its head into water to find food.

The other artworks approved Thursday include a 30-foot tall mosaic of a Florida sunset and a a moving mobile inspired by a coral reef.