March 6 (UPI) -- A Swiss cheesemaker's Gruyere was dubbed the 2020 World Champion Cheese at the biennial international faceoff in Wisconsin.

Cheesemaker Michael Spycher of Mountain Dairy Fritzenhaus in Bern, Switzerland, was named the winner Thursday night at the World Championship Cheese Contest in Madison.

Spycher's Gruyere, which also won the top prize in 2008, beat a record 3,667 cheese entries in more than 132 categories to take home the competition's top prize.

Three Wisconsin cheesemakers also cracked the top 20 finalists: Maple Leaf Cheesemakers of Monroe, Emmi Roth of Seymour, and Marieke Gouda of Thorp.