A website is offering $1,000 to a winning candidate willing to watch 12 Disney animated films and compare them to their recent remakes. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

March 6 (UPI) -- A website is offering a $1,000-paying Disney dream job for a film fan willing to watch 12 classic animated movies and compare them to their more recent remakes.

UpgradedPoints.com, a website specializing in information on credit card rewards programs, said it is seeking a candidate willing to watch 12 Disney animated movies including Aladdin, The Lion King, Sleeping Beauty and Alice in Wonderland.

The candidate will then screen the recent live action and photo-realistic 3D-animated remakes of those movies and take notes comparing the versions.

The website is offering $1,000 to the winning candidate, as well as a gift card to purchase snacks and tickets to the upcoming live action Mulan remake.

Applications are being accepted on the contest page through March 25.

"Applicants' level of enthusiasm for Disney will be a strong factor for consideration, so provide what you need to demonstrate how and why you love Disney the most," the website states.