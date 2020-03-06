March 6 (UPI) -- A crocodile was recaptured in a Thailand river five days after escaping from its enclosure at a temple, local officials said.

Officials in Bang Krathum district said Thongdam, a 9-year-old male crocodile, escaped Sunday from its enclosure at the Wat Khok Salut temple by crawling out through an observation window.

Authorities were alerted Thursday that a crocodile was spotted sleeping on the bank of the nearby Nan River, but the reptile fled when rescue teams arrived at the location.

Villagers set up nets on the river to prevent the croc from leaving the area, and he emerged from the water again later in the evening.

The reptile again fled into the water when rescuers tried to lasso him, but the trappers boarded boats and were able to rope Thongdam and bring him back to the temple around midnight. The rescue crew said the crocodile did not put up a struggle and was likely hungry and exhausted.

Officials with the Wat Khok Salut temple said plans are being made to have the crocodile transferred to a fishery in Phichit that will then release the animal into the Bung Si Fai freshwater lake.