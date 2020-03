March 6 (UPI) -- Firefighters in Massachusetts conducted an unusual rescue at a resident's home where they had to cut through a wall to free the family's cat.

The Falmouth Fire Rescue Department said a crew responded Thursday evening to a call for assistance from Falmouth Animal Control.

The firefighters ended up cutting through an interior wall to rescue a family cat that somehow ended up trapped inside the walls of the home.

The cat was not injured.