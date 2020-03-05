March 5 (UPI) -- Conservation officers in British Columbia said they enlisted the help of bystanders to rescue a moose that fell though a frozen pond into frigid water.

The British Columbia Conservation Officer Service said in a Facebook post that a crew responded Wednesday to the pond near Fort St. John, where witnesses reported a moose had fallen through the ice and was up to its neck in freezing water.

The officers said concerned bystanders joined in the rescue effort and together they were able to pull the moose to safety.

"As we say in the North, 'many hands makes for light work,'" the post said.