March 4 (UPI) -- Police in Ohio are warning of the dangers of distracted driving after a woman was caught on camera knitting behind the wheel.

The Columbus Division of Police tweeted a video showing a driver at a stop light in Upper Arlington knitting behind the wheel of her vehicle.

Ohio law classifies distracted driving as a secondary offense, meaning police are not allowed to use it as the sole reason for pulling a driver over, but they can issue tickets for the offense if the traffic stop occurs for another violation.

"Distracted driving happens. We just don't want anyone to get injured or worse from someone distracted behind the wheel," the tweet said.