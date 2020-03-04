A satellite TV retailer is offering a $1,000 payment to a winning applicant willing to watch 15 hours of 'The Office' and take notes. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

March 4 (UPI) -- A satellite TV website is offering $1,000 to a comedy fan willing to complete an unusual dream job: watching and analyzing 15 hours of The Office.

USDish.com, a Dish network retailer, announced it is celebrating the 15th anniversary of the NBC sitcom by choosing one applicant to watch 15 hours of The Office -- about 45 episodes -- and take detailed notes.

"As you're watching, you'll need to complete a checklist that tallies the number of common tropes that occur throughout each episode," the posting says.

"For instance, how many times does Stanley roll his eyes at the camera? How often does Phyllis talk about Bob Vance from Vance Refrigeration? The goal is to help us understand how often sitcoms repeat popular tropes. We'll provide you with general guidelines to track your experience, but in true Kelly Kapoor fashion, we also want you to share your unfiltered opinions and reactions on social media."

The company is accepting applications, and optional video submissions, on its website through March 16.