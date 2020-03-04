A Maryland woman said a scratch-off lottery ticket recommended by a checkout clerk earned her a $100,000 jackpot. Photo courtesy of the Maryland Lottery

March 4 (UPI) -- A Maryland woman said heeding a checkout clerk's advice paid off when she scored a $100,000 lottery jackpot.

Tierra Parson, 37, of Hagerstown, told Maryland Lottery officials she was making a snack stop at Sheetz in Hagerstown when she decided to buy a scratch-off lottery ticket.

Parson said she needed some help deciding which ticket to buy.

"I asked the cashier what was a good game to play and she suggested the Rose Gold game because it was new," Parson recalled.

She said she scratched the ticket off at home that night and revealed a $100,000 top prize.

"My family came running down the steps to see what was wrong," Parson said. "I screamed, 'I just won on a Lottery ticket.'"

Parson said she went back to the store to thank the clerk for the advice.

"I drove back up there, showed her the ticket and gave her $100," she said. "If it wasn't for her, I might have picked a different game."

Parson said the money will go toward paying off her credit card debt and saving for her children's educations.