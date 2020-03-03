March 3 (UPI) -- Los Angeles Animal Services officers captured an unusual cat -- an African serval -- spotted wandering around a Hollywood neighborhood.

Witnesses said the large cat had been wandering the neighborhood for about a day before it was wrangled by animal control officers Monday evening.

Animal Control Officer Cynthea Easley said in a Facebook post that officials believe the cat to be a serval, rather than a Savannah cat, which is a hybrid between a serval and a domesticated cat.

It is illegal to own serval cats without a permit in California. Easley said the cat's owner has been in contact with authorities, but it is not yet clear whether the pet will be returned to the owner.