A kangaroo was rescued from an abandoned mine shaft in Australia. Photo courtesy of Five Freedoms Animal Rescue

March 3 (UPI) -- An animal rescuer in Australia was lowered into a 36-foot-deep mine shaft in Victoria to rescue a kangaroo that fell into the pit.

Manfred Zabinskas of Five Freedoms Animal Rescue said a gold prospector reported the kangaroo stranded in a mine shaft outside Vaughn and alerted the rescue group.

Zabinskas said he arrived on the scene and tranquilized the kangaroo for its own safety before he rappelled down into the mine shaft to bring the marsupial back up to the surface.

"Not a year goes by without a shaft rescue," Zabinskas told 9News. "We dread that one day a child will fall down and get seriously injured and maybe then the government will start taking it more seriously."

Zabinskas said the kangaroo was not seriously injured and was released back into the wild.