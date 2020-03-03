March 3 (UPI) -- A diver broke a world record in a Croatian pool when he went for an underwater walk for a distance of 328 feet.

Boris Milosic, 23, a member of the Split Diving Club, broke a Guinness World Record on Sunday when he went underwater at the Marina Kastela pool in the town of Kastel Gomilica and walked 328 feet before surfacing for air.

The previous record of 262 feet was set in April 2015 by Turkish diver Sertan Aydin.

Milosec previously set a world record for Bi-Fin diving in Serbia in 2019.