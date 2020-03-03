A Michigan man said he used his leftover change from a sandwich purchase to buy two lottery tickets, one of which earned him a $500,000 jackpot. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

March 3 (UPI) -- A Michigan man bought a sandwich for lunch and decided to spend his change on a lottery ticket that earned him $500,000.

The Muskegon County man told Michigan Lottery officials he stopped at the Speedway gas station in Muskegon to buy something for lunch.

"I went to get a sandwich and had a few extra bucks left, so I bought two instant tickets," the man said. "I won $10 on the first ticket and thought that was pretty great. When I scratched the second ticket, I couldn't believe my eyes.

The second ticket, a Triple 7's scratch-off game, earned him a $500,000 jackpot.

"I called my girlfriend and asked her to come see me right away. She told me to scan the ticket in the store, and that is when I realized I wasn't dreaming," the man recalled. "I jumped about 10 feet in the air on my way out the door. Since then, about every 10 minutes I've thought to myself: 'Did this really happen to me?'"

The man said his immediate plans for the money include buying a new vehicle and a vintage speedboat.

"Winning provides me with the opportunity to retire sooner and alleviates the unknown," he said.