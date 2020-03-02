March 2 (UPI) -- Passengers on a flight from Ahmedabad to Jaipur in India said their takeoff was delayed for about a half hour due to a pigeon flying through the passenger compartment of the plane.

A passenger on the GoAir flight captured video Friday of the pigeon flying from one end of the plane to the other, pursued by the cabin crew.

The passengers said takeoff was delayed for about 30 minutes while the crew shooed the pigeon out of the plane.

GoAir apologized for the incident on Twitter.

"We understand this was not the travel experience you were hoping for and we're sorry," the tweet said.