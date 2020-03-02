March 2 (UPI) -- Firefighters in the Philippines are seeking Guinness World Records recognition for a parade that featured 242 fire trucks.

The Bureau of Fire Protection kicked off its Fire Prevention Month with a parade Sunday in Manila with a parade that featured 242 fire trucks.

Chief Superintendent Wilberto Rico Neil Kwan Tiu, head of the Bureau of Fire Protection for the Metro Manila area, said the parade surpassed the current record-holder, a parade of 220 fire trucks organized by the Atoka Fire Department in Oklahoma in January 2012.

Officials said no Guinness adjudicators were present for the parade, so they must now go through the process of applying for the record.