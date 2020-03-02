March 2 (UPI) -- Penn State University students and community members gathered at the site of a shuttered Taco Bell for a vigil mourning the loss of the fast food restaurant.

The Taco Bell location on E. College Ave in State College unexpectedly closed its doors permanently last week, leading Penn State student Prajesh Patel to organize the Sunday night vigil.

The vigil, which was advertised on Facebook, brought out dozens of attendees, including former employees, to pay their respects to the closed eatery.

"Taco Bell was our home away from home, and added spice to our life," Patel, who attended the vigil in a taco costume, told the assembled crowd.

The nearest Taco Bell to the closed location is about 2 miles away.