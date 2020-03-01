March 1 (UPI) -- A baby girl born in California on Saturday and her father share the rare distinction of being born on a leap day.

Mercy San Juan Medical Center shared photos of newborn Camila dressed in a frog outfit and her father Ivan Peñaloza both of whom were born on Feb. 29.

"The odds of a parent sharing a birthday with their child on leap year is 1 in 2.1 million," the hospital wrote."

Peñaloza was due March 3 and her mother Jennifer Rebollar Cortez said she was surprised by her early arrival.

"We feel so blessed to have our little Camila here and so incredibly shocked at the coincidence that she now shares her leap day birthday with her dad," she said.

Peñaloza was also elated to share a birthday with his daughter.

"I prayed to God for my little baby girl and now we are going to share this amazing bond for the rest of our lives. I am just so happy!