Feb. 28 (UPI) -- A puppy who went viral for an unlikely friendship with a flightless pigeon is finally learning to walk thanks to a donation of a specialized wheelchair.

The Mia Foundation, based in Rochester, N.Y., introduced the world this month to the friendship between Lundy, a chihuahua puppy unable to use his back legs properly enough to walk, and Herman, a pigeon unable to fly.

The foundation was contacted this week by Walkin' Pets, an Amherst, N.H., charity specializing in animal mobility.

Mia Foundation officials said they didn't know wheelchairs existed for dogs as small as 2-pound Lundy, but they received just such a wheelchair this week from Walkin' Pets.

"It was great to know there was something I could do to help this adorable little animal whose story was everywhere," Jennifer Pratt of Walkin' Pets told WMUR-TV.

The Mia Foundation said Lundy is now learning to walk thanks to his new wheels.