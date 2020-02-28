Feb. 28 (UPI) -- Firefighters were summoned to Walt Disney World in Florida when a boat on the Jungle Cruise ride took on water with passengers aboard.

Disney visitors posted photos and videos to social media Thursday when a boat at the Magic Kingdom attraction started taking on water and sinking during the Jungle Cruise ride.

The Reedy Creek Fire Department responded to the park and was able to safely remove all of the passengers from the sinking boat. No injures were reported.

Disney officials said the ride reopened later Thursday.