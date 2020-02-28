A New York state nonprofit broke a Guinness World Record by creating a line of books measuring 3.81 miles long. Photo courtesy of The Book Fairies

Feb. 28 (UPI) -- Guinness World Records confirmed a New York state-based nonprofit broke a world record by assembling a line of books 3.81 miles long.

The record-keeping organization said more than 150 volunteers from Freeport-based nonprofit The Book Fairies set up a line of 31,000 books winding through two connecting elementary schools in Wyandanch for a total distance of 3.81 miles.

Guinness said the distance was sufficient to beat the previous record, a 2.6-mile line of books created in Illinois.

"It's truly exhilarating to know that it is official," Book Fairies founder Amy Zaslansky told The Long Island Press. "We literally won by a mile and set an incredible new record with the help of our dedicated volunteers, partners, and sponsors."

The books used in the record were donated to Wyandanch residents.