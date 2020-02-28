Feb. 28 (UPI) -- Police in Ohio shared photos from an unusual situation - removing an illegal pet alligator from a resident's home.

The Madison Township Police Department said officers received a call Thursday about an alligator being illegally kept in the basement of a Groverport home.

Officers arrived at the location and confirmed the presence of an American alligator in the basement. The department contacted the Ohio Department of Agriculture, which confirmed the residents did not have a permit to keep the exotic animal.

The alligator, which police said was 25 years old, is now bound for an animal sanctuary in Myrtle Beach, S.C., the department said.