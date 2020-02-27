Feb. 27 (UPI) -- An Australian snake catcher shared video of an unusual callout for a highly venomous snake found hiding behind the toaster in a family's kitchen.

Stuart McKenzie of Sunshine Coast Snake Catchers 24/7 said in a Facebook post that he responded to a home Wednesday in Rosemount, Queensland, where a family spotted a snake behind the toaster on their kitchen counter.

McKenzie identified the serpent as an eastern brown snake, one of the most venomous species in the world.

"He was pretty comfortable up there curled up and minding his own business. He nearly got tangled in the toaster cord but I was able to bag him up safely," McKenzie wrote.