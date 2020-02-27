Feb. 27 (UPI) -- The caretakers of New Jersey's Lucy the Elephant announced the landmark is being listed on Airbnb for three nights, allowing guests to stay inside the 138-year-old structure.

The announcement said the interior of the Margate elephant is being decorated in a Victorian style to resemble its appearance when it was a vacation home in the early 20th century.

Lucy is being listed for stays March 17, 18 and 19, and bookings will open March 5.

Proceeds from the $138 bookings -- a number chosen in recognition of the number of years since the elephant was built -- will go toward the Save Lucy Committee, the group that operates tours of the elephant and is responsible for its upkeep.