Feb. 27 (UPI) -- Ocean rescuers shared video from the rescue of a humpback whale that became entangled in an illegal fishing net off the coast of Mexico.

The Sea Shepherd Conservation Society said a rescue crew assisted Mexican officials with the rescue in the Vaquita Refuge area of the Upper Gulf of California after the humpback whale was spotted last week with an illegal gillnet wrapped around its head, body and tail.

The rescuers said the net had injured the whale's pectoral fin and tail, making it unable to dive with the net in place.

Sea Shepherd said the rescuers were able to remove most of the net in an hours-long operation, but the humpback eventually went under water and vanished before the last of the net could be removed from its tail.