Feb. 27 (UPI) -- A gas station in a South African city shared video of a hippopotamus drawing a crowd by wandering through the parking lot.

The OK Express convenience store at the Engen gas station in St. Lucia posted a video to Facebook showing the hippo casually strolling through the station's parking lot Sunday evening, causing a crowd of onlookers to gather at the entrance to the store.

"The hippo returned back to the lake after grazing around town," the post said.

Marie Stubbe, who filmed the video, said she was stopped across the street from the gas station when she spotted the wild animal.

Stubbe said the station is located near Lake St. Lucia, and hippos are sometimes seen wandering into town to find grassy patches for grazing.