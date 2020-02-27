Feb. 27 (UPI) -- A cat spotted stranded atop a Toronto utility pole after a winter storm was rescued by a utility crew with a bucket truck.

Chris Ball and his partner, Kristine, said they spotted the cat stranded atop the Toronto Hydro utility pole near their home early Thursday morning.

They contacted Toronto Fire and Toronto Animal Services, but an animal services officer who responded to the scene said the cat was likely to come down on its own.

The couple said the cat appeared too frightened to climb down and would meow in distress when it spotted people near the pole.

The cat remained atop the pole for a few hours, until a Toronto Hydro crew arrived with a bucket truck and a worker was able to grab the feline just before noon.

Toronto Mayor John Tory said in a Facebook post that the rescue was "a purr-fect ending to this story."