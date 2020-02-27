Feb. 27 (UPI) -- A wildlife control company shared photos from a Virginia apartment in which an 8-foot-long beehive was found inside the living room ceiling.

Virginia Wildlife Management and Control said a crew was summoned to a Richmond apartment building Monday where the property owner had previously reported bees coming through the ducts.

"They called me up a few days ago and said: 'There are bees still coming out through the duct work," company owner Rich Perry told The Charlotte Observer. "We used saws to cut a 6-foot opening the ceiling, and we kept having to make the hole bigger. The hive just kept going and going."

Perry's crew discovered there was a hive inside the ceiling over the living room of the unoccupied apartment.

"This thing was humongous and it was inside the building, which is extremely unusual," he said. "We've dealt with hives before on the outsides of homes, in outside walls, but never inside the ceiling."

He said the hive was large enough for up to 150,000 bees, but it "was not fully occupied" when the specialists found it.