Feb. 26 (UPI) -- Authorities in Washington state came to the rescue of a sea lion found wandering down a rural road about two miles from the nearest large body of water.

The Cowlitz County Sheriff's Office said calls first started coming in Saturday evening reporting a sea lion on a rural road in southwest Cowlitz County.

Scott Schroeder, a wildlife officer with Washington's Department of Fish and Wildlife, responded to the scene and confirmed the animal was a 600 to 700 pound female Steller sea lion.

The sea lion was about 2 miles away from the nearest large body of water, officials said.

Schroeder said deputies and wildlife officers kept tabs on the sea lion overnight and crews were able to corral the animal into a cage on a trailer Sunday.

The sea lion, which Schroeder said appeared to be in good health, was released into the Columbia River.