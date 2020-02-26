Feb. 26 (UPI) -- Wildlife officers in Tennessee said they responded to a report about an injured bald eagle and arrived to find the raptor had merely had too much to eat and was too fat to fly.

The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency said Wildlife Officers Nathan Ripley and Justin Pinkston responded to a location in Bulls Gap where a witness had reported an injured bald eagle on the ground.

"They found the eagle in the woods near a road with no apparent injuries and very mobile. The officers caught the bird to inspect it and decided it had gorged itself on a meal and was temporarily unable to create enough lift to fly," the agency said.

The officers determined the "too full to fly" eagle would be able to fly on its own after taking some time to digest its meal and it was relocated to a safe spot to finish the biological process.

The agency said the eagle's leg band information indicates it is 24 years old.