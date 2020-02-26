Police and firefighters in Connecticut responded to an old well to rescue a puppy that fell into the hole. Photo courtesy of the Montville Police Department

Feb. 26 (UPI) -- Police and firefighters in Connecticut came to the rescue of a puppy heard crying from about 15 feet down in an old well.

The Montville Police Department said two fishermen contacted police Monday morning to report they had heard a dog crying and followed the sound to a well, where they spotted a puppy stranded at the bottom.

The Montville Fire Department was summoned to the scene and called for assistance from the Mohegan Tribal Fire Department's confined space rescue team.

"The puppy was very happy to have a friend down the hole with her and was loving getting Beggin strips and love when she was rescued," police said.

The department said the puppy was reunited with her owner.