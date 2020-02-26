Feb. 26 (UPI) -- An Australian animal hospital shared video of a procedure where an entire beach towel was removed from inside a family's pet snake.

The Small Animal Specialist Hospital in Sydney said the 18-year-old female carpet python, named Monty Python, was brought in by her family when they discovered she had swallowed an entire beach towel.

"A flexible endoscope was placed down Monty's gastrointestinal tract, which allowed us to visualise the end of the towel sitting in her stomach," SASH said in an Instagram post. "With assistance from our internal medicine team, very long forceps were placed through the endoscope and used to grasp the towel."

The video shows the towel being slowly pulled out through Monty's mouth. The snake was discharged from the hospital later in the same day.

"It was smiles all round and we are happy to report that both Monty and the beach towel have lived to see another day," the post said.