The Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London broke the Guinness World Record for longest line of pancakes to celebrate Pancake Day. Photo courtesy of the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

Feb. 26 (UPI) -- A sports stadium in Britain broke a Guinness World Record when it assembled a line of pancakes measuring 429.3 feet long.

The Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London played host Tuesday to a team of chefs who cooked up 1,135 individual pancakes to take on the world record for Pancake Day.

The team's pancakes were arranged into a line that measured 429.3 feet long.

A Guinness adjudicator was on hand to verify the line of pancakes beat the previous record, a 363.68-foot line of pancakes made in Sydney, Australia, in February 2018.

The pancakes were then distributed by The Felix Project, a London charity taking on hunger and food waste issues.