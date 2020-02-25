Feb. 25 (UPI) -- A trio of baboons being taken to a Sydney, Australia, hospital escaped from their transport truck and wandered through the area.

New South Wales Health Minister Brad Hazzard said a 15-year-old baboon was being taken to Royal Prince Alfred Hospital for a vasectomy Tuesday and was accompanied by two younger female baboons to keep him calm.

The primates escaped from their transport truck due to a faulty locking mechanism and went wandering in the area, prompting numerous reports to police of loose baboons in the area around the hospital.

The baboons, part of a colony bred for medical research by the University of Sydney, were safely recaptured Tuesday evening with help from Taronga Zoo animal handlers. Witnesses said the animals were docile and did not show signs of aggression toward onlookers.

Hazzard said the baboon was being taken for a vasectomy to allow him to remain with his troop.

"He was having a vasectomy because there's no desire for him to continue to breed for the troop, and the other option was to move him from the troop," Hazzard told Guardian Australia. "This way, he can stay with his family through until old age."