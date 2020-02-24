Feb. 24 (UPI) -- Firefighters in Chicago rescued a woman who fell through the ice into a frozen lagoon while trying to rescue her dog from the same situation.

The Chicago Fire Department said the 27-year-old woman had ventured out onto the ice of the lagoon in Jackson Park to attempt to reach her dog, which ran out and fell through the ice.

The woman ended up falling into the water and firefighters were summoned by witnesses who heard her calling for help.

Firefighters were able to throw a ring buoy to the woman and tow her back to shore. The dog was able to escape the water on its own.

Both the woman, who was in the water for about 15 minutes, and the dog are expected to recover fully from the experience.