Feb. 24 (UPI) -- A pizzeria in France announced it broke a Guinness World Record by cooking up a pizza featuring 257 different varieties of cheese.

Benoit Bruel, manager of Deliss Pizza in Lyon, unveiled a pizza Saturday featuring 257 different varieties of cheese.

Bruel said he had originally only planned to include 254 varieties of cheese, but he ended up adding three more to round out the flavor profile.

The pizza unofficially broke the Guinness World Record for most varieties of cheese on a pizza. The previous record, 154 varieties of cheese, was broken in September 2018 by pizza chef Johnny di Francesco the 400 Gradi restaurant in Melbourne, Australia.

Bruel said he is working on gathering the required evidence to have his pizza recognized by Guinness as the new record holder.