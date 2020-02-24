Feb. 24 (UPI) -- A group of New York state students craving Chick-fil-A concocted a scheme that involved buying an airline ticket without boarding a plane.

Vincent Putrino, a senior at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute in Troy, said he and his cross country/track and field teammates had a week off from competitions and decided they wanted to buy some Chick-fil-A for a team lunch.

The group discovered the nearest Chick-fil-A was an hour and a half away from the school, but they then discovered the fast food eatery had a location inside Albany International Airport.

The team members each chipped in about $5.50 to buy Putrino a $98 one-way airline ticket to Fort Lauderdale, Fla., which was the cheapest ticket they could find that departs from Albany.

Putrino used the ticket to go through airport security and get to the Chick-fil-A, where he ordered $227.28 worth of food, including 15 sandwiches, 15 large fries, 13 orders of 12-piece nuggets, a bag of cookies and a lemonade.

Putrino then left the airport and served lunch to his teammates.