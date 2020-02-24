Feb. 24 (UPI) -- Firefighters in Houston shared photos from the rescue of a man who went exploring in the bayou and ended up trapped in the city's sewer.

Dylan Bryant said he was exploring a bayou in southwest Houston when he ended up traveling about 100 yards down a sewer line.

"I can't go back because of how I had to scooch through," Bryant told KTRK-TV. "I'm in the middle of open raw sewage in this little bitty box."

Bryant shouted for help, and his cries were heard by a man passing by a sewer opening on the street.

"He was walking by and he was like, 'Is somebody talking to me? Is somebody there?' And I go, 'Hey man, down here!' Like something out of the Ninja Turtles," Bryant recalled.

The man had a nearby woman call 911, summoning firefighters to the scene.

The Houston Fire Department tweeted photos from the rescue.