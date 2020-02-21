Feb. 21 (UPI) -- Authorities in Tennessee responded to a plant where a dog was found trapped at the bottom of a meat processing pit, under a grinder.

Memphis Animal Services said the dog, dubbed McGregor by rescuers, was spotted at the bottom of a 12-foot-deep meat processing pit Wednesday at a meat plant.

The responding animal services officers said they don't know how long the dog was in the pit, but he was completely exhausted from apparent attempts to escape without assistance.

"We speculate that he must have been trying to pull himself out of it until he just couldn't anymore," the department said. "Usually in a rescue like this, the dog can help pull himself out once the process gets started, but McGregor had no energy to do that."

The officers attached two 6-foot control poles together and were able to lasso McGregor and pull him up high enough for the officers to grab the dog and pull him to safety.

McGregor was taken to Memphis Animal Services, where he will soon be available for adoption.