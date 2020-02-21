Feb. 21 (UPI) -- A bear was tranquilized in a Los Angeles suburb after wandering the streets for two days, including a visit to the outside of an elementary school.

Authorities said the bear was first spotted Thursday morning sniffing around trash cans near Mayflower Elementary School in Monrovia.

The bear was sighted again before dawn Friday and spent the morning wandering through residential neighborhoods.

The bear was spotted wandering up driveways and peering into homes, residents said.

California Fish & Wildlife said the bear was tranquilized Friday and transported to the Angeles National Forest.