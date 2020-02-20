Feb. 20 (UPI) -- A South Carolina resort captured a Guinness World Record when 3,753 plastic flamingos were arranged on the lawn.

The Fripp Island Golf & Beach Resort teamed with breast cancer charity run Pledge the Pink to gather 3,753 of the pink birds and break the Guinness record for longest line of garden flamingos.

The plastic birds were enough to break the previous record of 2,253.

The flamingos were arranged on the resort lawn before being moved to the finish line of the Pledge the Pink race to greet the runners.

Organizers said each flamingo represented the funds raised for one mammogram.