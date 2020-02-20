Feb. 20 (UPI) -- Residents of a northwest Alberta town are being warned to keep an eye out for unusual animals after a herd of bison escaped from a trailer.

The Hythe Fire Department posted a photo to Facebook showing two of the bison wandering through the town's streets. The post warned residents not to approach the animals.

The department said police and other agencies are participating in efforts to recapture the animals, which escaped from a trailer Tuesday night. A total 15 bison escaped Tuesday night and eight of the animals were recaptured by authorities working with the owners Wednesday.

Residents of the town posted photos and videos of sightings Wednesday.

Police warned residents to be wary of the large animals.

"It can cause extensive damage, or severe harm to a motorist, if they hit an animal that size," RCMP Cpl. Deanna Fontaine told CBC News. "They're not the same as a cow or a bull that would be on a typical livestock environment, on a farm. They're still very much like wild animals."