A North Carolina woman collected a $100,000 lottery jackpot thanks to some advice from her granddad. Photo courtesy of the North Carolina Education Lottery

Feb. 20 (UPI) -- A woman visiting her grandfather in North Carolina took her elder's advice and ended up winning a $100,000 lottery jackpot.

Kaitlen Raney told North Carolina Education Lottery officials she traveled from her home in Saluda, Va., to visit her grandpa in Mebane.

She said she usually only buys $1 scratch-off lottery tickets, but during a trip to Hawfields General Store in Mebane her grandfather urged her to take a chance on a $20 ticket.

Raney selected a $20 Ruby Red 7's ticket and returned to her grandfather's home, where they both scratched off lottery tickets and she discovered she had won a $100,000 prize.

"Maybe he's not so crazy for playing the lottery after all," Raney said while visiting lottery headquarters Wednesday in Raleigh. "I guess I owe him dinner. Good job, granddad."

The winner said her prize money will go toward staring a college fund for her son and saving up to buy a home.