Feb. 19 (UPI) -- A professional strongwoman from Germany broke a Guinness World Record when she rolled seven frying pans with her bare hands in 1 minute.

Kathleen Krausse appeared on the CCTV Guinness World Records Special in China and attempted the record for rolling aluminum frying pans with her bare hands.

Krausse rolled seven pans in 1 minute, bearing the previous record of six, set by Linsey Lindberg in 2014.

Anete Florczyk of Poland set the original record at five frying pans during an appearance on Spanish television in February 2008.