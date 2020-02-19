Feb. 19 (UPI) -- A flock of pigeons were released in downtown Las Vegas with Trump-supporting hats affixed to their heads -- and one with a Trump-inspired wig.

The anonymous group Pigeons United To Interfere Now, or P.U.T.I.N., said it released several pigeons wearing red Make America Great Again hats and one wearing a wig into downtown Las Vegas on Tuesday as a show of support for President Donald Trump, who arrived Tuesday in Las Vegas and is scheduled to be in town through a campaign rally Friday.

P.U.T.I.N. said the MAGA pigeons were also meant as a sign of protest ahead of Wednesday night's Democratic debate in Las Vegas.

The group's founder, identified as Coo Hand Luke, said the pigeons were rescued after being found with a variety of ailments and were released with their headgear after recovering.

The move comes after pigeons were spotted in Nevada wearing cowboy hats and sombreros. One of the hat-wearing pigeons died after being caught by rescuers.