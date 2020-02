Feb. 19 (UPI) -- An Indian man broke a Guinness World Record when he used a sword to slice 75 pineapples in half in under 30 seconds.

Syed Alavi of Aanakkara, Kerala, sliced through 75 pineapples being held on the heads of volunteers in under 30 seconds.

Alavi said he beat the previous record of 61 pineapples in 30 seconds, which was set by Harikrishnan S in December 2019.

Alavi previously set Guinness records for feats including breaking concrete blocks with a hammer.