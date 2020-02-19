Feb. 19 (UPI) -- A British man walking his dog on a beach found a message in a bottle that had apparently been drifting in the water for nearly 82 years.

Nigel Hill said he was walking his dog on the beach in the Bel Royal area on the English Channel island Jersey when he found the glass bottle containing a letter that was dated Sept. 5, 1938.

The letter, which was signed John Stapleford, included an address in Hertfordshire, England, and asked that the person who finds the bottle get into contact with its author.

Hill said he managed to get into contact with the current resident of the listed address, but they were not related to the former resident and didn't know how to contact his family.

Hill said he thinks it's unlikely that Stapleford is still alive, but he would like to find the man's family and present them with the message in a bottle.