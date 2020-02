Feb. 19 (UPI) -- Police in South Carolina said they chased down and captured an unusual loose animal -- an emu spotted wandering through a neighborhood.

The Anderson County Sheriff's Office said the emu was spotted Tuesday in the area of Hix Road and Centerville Road in Anderson.

The large Australian bird was captured by sheriff's animal control deputies and taken to a facility while officials attempted to locate the emu's owner.

The owner was located and the emu was returned to its home.