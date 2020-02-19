Feb. 19 (UPI) -- A New York state animal rescue group said donations have been flooding in thanks to photos and videos of the unlikely friendship between a pigeon who can't fly and a chihuahua puppy who can't walk.

Sue Rogers, founder of the Rochester-based nonprofit animal rescue group the Mia Foundation, said she took in Herman the pigeon a little over a year ago when he was found unable to move in a car dealership parking lot.

Other rescue groups told Rogers that Herman's ability to fly could not be restored and he would be euthanized, so she decided to keep him as her own pet.

The pigeon went viral this month when Rogers shared photos and videos of Herman bonding with the rescue group's latest arrival, a chihuahua puppy named Little Lundy. Lundy is unable to walk due to problems with his hind legs that Rogers suspects are caused by a spinal cord issue.

Rogers said Herman was placed near Lundy so she could keep an eye on the bird while caring for the dog, and the two animals surprised her by immediately snuggling up.

"They just looked really cute together so I took some pictures and posted them to Facebook and the next morning it was crazy," Rogers told WHEC-TV.

She said the photos led to an influx of donations totaling more than $6,000. She has since posted additional photos and videos of the continuing friendship between the two animals.

"I think the world needs good stories and when you have two species that basically fall in love, it can only touch hearts," she said.