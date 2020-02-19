Feb. 19 (UPI) -- A thrift store in Belgium launched a social media search to find the rightful owner of an unusual donated item: an album full of photos showing a mystery woman posing with celebrities.

The Opnieuw & Co thrift store in Mortsel said employees were going through boxes of donated items when they discovered the photo album filled with pictures of a woman posing with celebrities including Keanu Reeves, Elijah Wood, Angelina Jolie, Tom Cruise, William Shatner, Johnny Depp, Drew Barrymore and Bruce Willis.

Store managers said they would normally destroy any personal photos found inside donation boxes, but the pictures appeared meaningful and they decided to try to identify the woman in the photos using social media.

The store's posts eventually led to the woman in the photos being identified as Maria Snoeys-Lagler, a former member of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association who died in 2016 at the age of 87.

A Belgian TV station was able to help the store get into contact with Snoeys-Lagler's daughter and send the album to her home in California.

It was not clear how the album ended up in Belgium or who brought it to the thrift shop.