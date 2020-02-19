Feb. 19 (UPI) -- An alligator reported in the middle of a creek at a Michigan community college was found to be something far less threatening: a plastic toy.

Kristina Broughton, the social media coordinator for Muskegon Community College, said she and faculty members received multiple reports Monday of an alligator floating in Four Mile Creek, which passes underneath the school.

"I started getting text messages saying, 'There's an alligator in the creek in the middle of campus,' so I went to go investigate," Broughton told Mlive.com.

Broughton ended up posting video and photos to the school's Facebook page when the reported gator turned out to be a plastic alligator head someone had planted in the creek. The toy replica was fished out of the water by facilities staff Tuesday morning.

Broughton conceded the faux-gator looked convincing from the shore.

"It did look real," she said.